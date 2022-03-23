CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $33.80

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $34.98. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 4,421 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 36,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 153,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
