CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $33.80

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $34.98. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 4,421 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 36,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 153,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

