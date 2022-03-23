Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $64.00. The company traded as high as $63.20 and last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 42547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLR. TD Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.