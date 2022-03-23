Contrasting Almaden Minerals (AAU) and Its Rivals

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) is one of 107 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Almaden Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Almaden Minerals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals Competitors 730 2438 2811 123 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Almaden Minerals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Almaden Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A -$2.34 million -12.67 Almaden Minerals Competitors $8.09 billion $2.07 billion -9.88

Almaden Minerals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals’ peers have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -5.30% -4.97% Almaden Minerals Competitors -1,108.15% 3.58% -1.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Almaden Minerals peers beat Almaden Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

