Contrasting Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Magenta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magenta Therapeutics and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics N/A -40.98% -37.38% Bausch Health Companies -11.24% -708.85% 5.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magenta Therapeutics and Bausch Health Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.14 million ($1.31) -2.60 Bausch Health Companies $8.43 billion 1.03 -$948.00 million ($2.66) -9.04

Magenta Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magenta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magenta Therapeutics and Bausch Health Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Bausch Health Companies 1 1 4 0 2.50

Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 277.45%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.51%. Given Magenta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magenta Therapeutics is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics beats Bausch Health Companies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy. The company was founded by David Scadden, Derrick Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner in June 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment consists of the sale of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter products, and medical devices products. The Salix segment consists of sales in the U.S. of GI products. The Ortho Dermatologics segment consists of sales in the U.S. of Ortho Dermatologics (dermatological) products and global sales of Solta medical aesthetic devices. The Diversified Products segment consists of sales in the U.S. of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes, in the U.S. of generic products, in the U.S. of dentistry products. The company was founded on March 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

