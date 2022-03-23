Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Copart by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $161.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

