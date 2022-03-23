Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 402 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.