Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

