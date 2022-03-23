Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$4.34 and a 12-month high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.