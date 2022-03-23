Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta Sells 902 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coupa Software stock opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.85. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

