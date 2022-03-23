Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 173,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,517,941 shares.The stock last traded at $97.42 and had previously closed at $90.66.

Specifically, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,225 shares of company stock worth $1,714,283. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.