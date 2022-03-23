Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $5,994,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 666,178 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 115.0% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.