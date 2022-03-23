Credit Suisse Group Lowers S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target to GBX 685

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 685 ($9.02) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised S4 Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded S4 Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $685.00.

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

