Credit Suisse Group Trims Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Target Price to $7.00

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 116.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

