Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 6,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 775,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

