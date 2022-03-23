Critical Comparison: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) versus Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -12.79% -20.30% -11.60% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and Zhongchao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 0.54 -$10.45 million ($0.38) -3.84 Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.43 $4.46 million N/A N/A

Zhongchao has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspen Group and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.92, indicating a potential upside of 305.25%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Summary

Aspen Group beats Zhongchao on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Zhongchao (Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

