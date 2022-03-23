Critical Comparison: USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) vs. NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for USA Compression Partners and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.26%. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.43%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than USA Compression Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USA Compression Partners and NGL Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners $632.65 million 2.74 $10.28 million ($0.39) -45.72 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.62

USA Compression Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGL Energy Partners. USA Compression Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NGL Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of USA Compression Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

USA Compression Partners has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares USA Compression Partners and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners 1.62% 5.48% 0.36% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Summary

USA Compression Partners beats NGL Energy Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940.

