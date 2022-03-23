Critical Contrast: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) versus YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AppHarvest and YaSheng Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.22%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,836.31% -27.63% -21.59% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and YaSheng Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million 69.73 -$166.19 million ($1.72) -3.63 YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.

Risk & Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

YaSheng Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products. The company was founded by Changsheng Zhou in 2004 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

