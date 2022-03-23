Critical Survey: Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) vs. Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Avnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.49 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -33.91 Avnet $19.53 billion 0.22 $193.11 million $4.52 9.53

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Universal Security Instruments and Avnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Avnet 0 2 1 1 2.75

Avnet has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. Given Avnet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than Universal Security Instruments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Avnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43% Avnet 2.11% 11.28% 5.12%

Summary

Avnet beats Universal Security Instruments on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative embedded display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.