Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after buying an additional 357,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.42. 1,205,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.16. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.