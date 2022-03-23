CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVAC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of CVAC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 319,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,924. CureVac has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in CureVac by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

