CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.39.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

