D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 151,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,867. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $91.99. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

