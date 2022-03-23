Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

DHR opened at $293.90 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $215.38 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Danaher by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

