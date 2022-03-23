David J. Matlin Buys 20,000 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.06.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clene by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the 3rd quarter worth $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clene by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

