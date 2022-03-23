DDD Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 408.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $453.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

