Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.90 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of DH opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.