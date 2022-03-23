Denbury Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

DEN opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98. Denbury has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

