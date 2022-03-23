Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Price Target to SEK 384

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 369 to SEK 384 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNDNF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $$36.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

