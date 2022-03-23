DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of DexCom by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $464.71 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.81, a P/E/G ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

