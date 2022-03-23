Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($61.22) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.80) to GBX 4,800 ($63.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($59.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,070 ($53.58).

Shares of Diageo stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,751 ($49.38). 1,064,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,655 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,708.38. The firm has a market cap of £86.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,968.50 ($39.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($54.11).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($50.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.26 ($10,871.85). Insiders have bought 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

