DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Announces Earnings Results

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. 311,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,213. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

