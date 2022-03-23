Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $649.43

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.43 ($8.55) and traded as low as GBX 536 ($7.06). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 552 ($7.27), with a volume of 5,122 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £235.66 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 608.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 647.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

