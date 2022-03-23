Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 5.5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.30 and last traded at $120.30. 6,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,999,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

