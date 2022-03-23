Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.78 and last traded at $62.80. Approximately 55,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,520,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

