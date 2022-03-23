Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 544,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS stock opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.07. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

