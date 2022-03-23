Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Receives $10.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

DOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Doma stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Doma has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Doma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

