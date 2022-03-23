DRIFE Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, DRIFE has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $219,936.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DRIFE

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,649,308 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

