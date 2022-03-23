Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading 6.9% Higher

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.30. 1,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 419,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock worth $254,708. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

