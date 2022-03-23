Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE) Shares Up 4.5%

Drone Aviation Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:DRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.15. 48,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 31,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15.
About Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drone Aviation (DRNE)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.