DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $106.03 and a 12-month high of $128.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after buying an additional 423,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

