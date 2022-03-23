Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as high as C$1.49. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 50,701 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.
About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)
