Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) were down 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 221,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 203,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

