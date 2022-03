Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) were down 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 221,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 203,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

Get Durango Resources alerts:

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.