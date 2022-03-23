Dynamic Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,011.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.18 or 0.07017626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.00283702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.33 or 0.00857704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00112615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014206 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00457989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00417826 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

