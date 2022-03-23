e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELFGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,546 shares of company stock worth $1,941,669. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELF opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Earnings History and Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

