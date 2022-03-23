Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 109,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,225. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,436,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

