Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $358,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 28.2% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties stock opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

