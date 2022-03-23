Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $414.28 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.60 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.71 and a 200 day moving average of $435.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.