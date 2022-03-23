Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ONEOK by 101.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 40,792 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

