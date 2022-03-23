Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

