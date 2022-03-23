Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

